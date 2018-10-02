RCPS launches Disability Awareness Month tomorrow

Radford City Public Schools and the Parent Educator Resource Center are hosting the Charlottesville Cardinals and the Roanoke Stars Wheelchair Basketball League playing scrimmages and talking about different capabilities during Inclusion Day tomorrow, launching Disability Awareness Month.

“These guys have taken days off of work to come bring awareness to our entire student body here in Radford City Schools,” Angie McCauley of the Parent Educator Resource Center wrote in an announcement

“We would like to highlight the incredible skills of the basketball players in the Wheelchair Basketball League,” McCauley, who is also an RCPS special education teacher wrote.

Players will speak to the students, demonstrate basketball skills, take questions and talk to the student body, then play a scrimmage against staff members and students.

The teams will visit Radford High School in the morning and the Radford Recreation Center in the afternoon. Students from kindergarten through high school will attend. Disability Awareness Month features events throughout October.

“We are hoping that, after the event, students will view people in wheelchairs with the mindset of what they “can do” not what they “can’t do,” McCauley said.