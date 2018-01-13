RCPS begins new employee recognition program

Radford City Schools is asking community members help recognize school employees for a job well done.

At Tuesday’s Radford City School Board meeting, the first two RCPS employees were presented awards through the school system’s new employee recognition program. David Lawson, office manager and book keeper for McHarg School, and Dane Eller, a first grade teacher at McHarg, were each recognized at the board meeting for their dedication to the school community, students, parents and fellow staff members. The board plans to recognize at least one employee each month.

“The focus this year is to provide friendly and helpful customer service to parents, students and community members,” said Dana Ratcliffe, Director of Informational Technology and Communications, via email.

Community members can fill out a paper form at each school or can fill out an on-line form at www.rcps.org to nominate a school employee for the recognition.

— Heather Bell