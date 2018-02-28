Radford wins Region C, advances to play Gate City

Marty Gordon

NRVsports@ourvalley.org

Call it a dream matchup for Friday’s quarterfinals of the state’s 2A boys basketball, but it might have come a lot sooner than onlookers had expected, as Radford will play Gate City this week with a trip to the state semi-finals on the line.

Radford took down Martinsville 60-46 Saturday at Radford University’s Dedmon Center for their first 2A Region C title as they moved up from the 1A classification where they have dominated for the past two years.

Many people thought the two teams were destined to meet in a state semi-final contest, but Graham High School changed that as they beat Gate City Saturday.

Coach Rick Cormany admitted earlier this season the road might be a little tougher this go-around in order to reach the title game, but one would never know it as the Bobcats have dispatched opponent after opponent with ease compiling a 27-0 record going into this weekend’s play.

Against Martinsville, Radford’s Quinton Morton-Robinson scored 30 points, as his team was terrific from behind the arc including a five of 10 in the first quarter. They would finish with 10 three-pointers with Morton-Robinson and teammate Kam Edwards both hitting four apiece. Cam Cormany would add two more in the contest.

“I thought, considering their athleticism, we made it tough on them to score, and we played very well,” Coach Cormany said. “Hitting several three pointers early really helped us.”

Meanwhile in the other division on Saturday, Graham surprised everyone including their opponent Gate City with an impressive 75-59 win. Gate City’s Georgetown bound guard (6’2) Mac McClung did all that he could scoring 39 points, but the G-Men shutdown the rest of his team enroute to a region title with a 23-2 record.

Graham will now host Martinsville and owns a win over Martinsville earlier in the season, making Friday’s game a little more interesting.

Gate City will travel to Radford and play the Bobcats on their home away from home, Radford University’s Dedmon Center, where they have not lost a game in the past six years.

But of course, Gate City (26-3) is used to playing in front of sold out arenas as McClung has been drawing a crowd, especially to watch his dunking exhibitions during warmups.

He recently set the new state record for a single-season with 1,040 points and has been averaging nearly 38 points a game this year. McClung broke the longtime record of Allen Iverson and has scored 40-plus points 10 times this season.

McClung’s father played football at Virginia Tech and his cousin is rapper, Riff Raff. He initially committed to Rutgers but changed his mind after a couple of visits to the nation’s capital. He has become an Internet and YouTube sensation with his unbelievable dunks.

As a team, Gate City has outscored their opponents 2,398 to 1,694 this season including breaking a 100 three times

They have lost to North Mecklenburg (North Carolina) 80-64 and Graham twice. Their other closest game was a 86-80 win over Science Hill (Tennessee) last November.

Against Graham Saturday, Gate City was outrebounded 41 to 24 and struggled to block out the G-men on the offensive boards. Last year, the team lost to eventual-state champ Robert E. Lee.

Cormany said he expects a sold out crowd for Friday’s contest and his team has to find a way to make sure one player doesn’t beat them.

“We have to limit his (McClung’s) touches,” the Radford coach said.

Game time for Friday’s Gate City-Radford game is 7 p.m.