Radford welcomes Food City to Tyler Avenue

RADFORD – The city is set to get a new retail option, with construction imminent on a Food City grocery store development project.

Photo by Ethan Bell The site is being prepared for a new commercial development project at the intersection of Rock Road and Tyler Avenue. Price-Williams Realty is set to begin construction on May 1 for a new Food City grocery store, with plans for as amany as nine additional out-parcels to follow. The store is expected to be completed in December.

The site, located at the corner of Rock Road and Tyler Avenue is currently being graded and construction is expected to begin May 1. Developers have a target completion date of December 2019.

According to Radford Public Information Officer Jenni Wilder, the developers, Price-Williams Realty, say they expect to make a $7 million investment “into what they anticipate to be the start to a much larger development opportunity.”

Food City, an Abington based supermarket chain with more than 130 stores, expects to create an estimated 50 full-time and 100 part-time jobs in the City of Radford.

Radford City Manager David Ridpath said the project marks the largest commercial project in the city for the past several years.

“We are excited to welcome Food City to the Radford community and appreciate the investment from Price-Williams Realty”, said Ridpath. “This project is one of the largest commercial/retail investments in many years and we are excited for the impact it will bring to Radford.”

The development is to occur in what will be called the Tall Oaks Crossing shopping center, located at the northeast intersection of Tyler Avenue and Rock Road. According to Wilder, Price-Williams “hopes Food City will serve as the anchor tenant as they continue to recruit commercial and retail business for the additional nine out-parcels.”

“The plans for Food City include a 50,000 sq. ft. design including a fuel station, bakery/deli, hot food bar, sit down café, health & beauty department, locally grown produce, as well as a full line of natural and organic items,” Wilder stated.

Mayor David Horton said he hopes the new development project will spur even ore development.

“There is a renewed enthusiasm in Radford and the addition of Food City to our retail family is part of an exciting new chapter for the city as we continue to grow and thrive,” said Horton. “The Tall Oaks Crossing development represents an enthusiastic investment in the future with many new outstanding businesses hopefully joining Food City in serving Radford citizens and the surrounding region over the coming years.”

Food City celebrated 100 years in business in 2018. According to information released by Wilder, “the company prides itself on top notch customer service, convenience, and a strong commitment to its employees and community. Food City sells approximately $2.5 billion of grocery sales a year, one of the largest independent, regional supermarket chains.”