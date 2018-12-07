Radford Public Library holds its 16th holiday tree lighting celebration

In a swirl of festive graupel, Radford Public Library welcomed more than 500 people, many more too small to have been counted, in for library warmth and light.

Revelers sported leopard-print Santa hats, holding napkins of cookies and cups of hots cider and singing “Have yourself a merry little Christmas.” Others joined a raucous hand-bell chorus and met Santa.

The evening culminated in the lighting of the towering 70-year-old Norway spruce in the library’s yard.

“We just have such a wonderful library,” Betty Overdorf, president of the Lamplighters, the Friends of the Library group, said, who, with her dashing husband Dennis. “The library supports the summer reading programs, talks by nationally known authors like Beth Macy and Sharyn McCrum. We have great programs for all ages.”

In the light-up teddy bear-wreath sweaters, antlers and Santa hats that said “I’ve been good,” a beaming Director Elizabeth Sensabaugh made sure everyone was comfortable.

Santa’s Ukulele Band was joined by three students of the library’s autumn Monday ukulele classes playing “Feliz Navidad.” Lively kazoos heightened “Jingle Bell Rock”

Radford Mayor David Horton, master of ceremonies in jaunty plaid vest twinkling Radford University pins and a curious reindeer antler Santa cameo lapel pins set the pace of the activity-crammed evening.

“Radford Public Library is the gem of the City of Radford and Elizabeth Sensabaugh makes magic happen every day,” he said.