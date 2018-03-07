Radford Outdoor Drama announces auditions

A summer outdoor drama based in Radford has issued a call for auditions on Friday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

“Walk to Freedom: The Mary Draper Ingles Story” will cast four to eight adult performers and two young actors under the age of 10. Almost all actors will play in more than one role, and all will be paid.

Written by Kathleen Harshberger and Wesley Young, the play is an epic story of the colonial heroine who was captured in 1755 during a Shawnee raid at Draper’s Meadow in what is now Blacksburg.

After being taken to present-day Ohio, Mary made a daring escape and followed the river through hundreds of miles of wilderness back to her family in Virginia’s New River Valley.

This account of a frontier woman’s strength and determination has been revived by The Long Way Home, Inc., which produced the original drama that ran almost 30 years at the historic Ingles homestead.

The new production, in its second season, is performed at Nesselrod Bed and Breakfast amphitheater overlooking the New River and the City of Radford.

Casting sessions will be held at Radford University’s Porterfield Hall, located at 801 East Main St. Actors are asked to bring the following to the audition call:

• A headshot and resume, if available

• Availability for rehearsals beginning May 20 and for all performance dates—June 22-24, July 13-15 and July 27-29.

• Come dressed in comfortable clothing and sturdy, closed toe shoes that allow easy movement

Actors will read from the play’s script, and callbacks will be held the next day—Saturday, April 21, at 1 p.m. Questions should be directed by emailing maryauditions@gmail.com or by

calling (540) 831-5141.