Radford-Montgomery VFW celebrates 75th anniversary

It was standing room at the only this Saturday as Radford-Montgomery Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 776 celebrated 75 years of providing service to the community and camaraderie and advocacy to veterans in the region.

Post Commander Gary Harris, VFW members, city mayor and council members celebrated with cake and speeches at the post at 102 Watts Street in

Radford.

Dallas Cox, a highly decorated colonel from Dublin, instrumental in getting the veterans’ cemetery in Dublin was the main speaker. He spoke of the wars the nation has fought and the different reception veterans received upon coming home.

The cake was provided by a member from the Radford Christian church.

“Everybody enjoyed themselves,” Harris said. “At 95, our oldest, WWII vet, recited The Old Ragged Flag and everybody thought he was great.”