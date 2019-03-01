Radford hosts workshop to help small businesses access state-level business, Monday, March 4

(Radford, VA) – The Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, in partnership with the City of Radford Economic Development department, invites businesses and leaders to attend a free workshop to learn how to do business with the state of Virginia, and about the incentive opportunities and resources available to businesses in the region.

The workshop will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. at New River Valley Community Services (401 West Main Street) in Radford.

Any small business or people planning on beginning a business are invited to attend.

“Each year the State of Virginia buys goods and services totaling more than $8 billion. The Commonwealth of Virginia wants to do business and to increase participation of small, women-owned, and minority-owned, or SWaM, businesses,” Ramain Gohar, DSBSD Business Service Manager said in an announcement.

“This workshop will provide information about the Virginia procurement process, also called eVA, and the benefits of SWaM, Micro and DBE [Disadvantaged Business Enterprise] certifications from DSBSD.”

The workshop is open to anyone who wants to start a business or is currently in business and wants to do business with the state of Virginia.

“The process of getting SWaM certification is easy, but each business is different and documents required may vary,” Gohar said in an email explaining the usefulness of the workshop to small businesses.

“The City of Radford is excited to offer another great resource to our business community,” said Blair Hoke, Economic Development director. “We continue to look for opportunities to assist with business retention and expansion in our community and appreciate the Commonwealth’s focus on our small businesses.”

While the workshop is free, advanced registration is recommended. Please email Ramain.Gohar@sbsd.virginia.gov or Blair.Hoke@radfordva.gov or register at https://www.sbsd.virginia.gov/events/radford/