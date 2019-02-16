Radford High Governor’s School students excel at science fair

PULASKI – All of Radford High School’s students who attend the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School have won awards at the school’s science fair, giving them a chance to compete at the regional level – and perhaps beyond – in the near future.

In a message to Robert Graham, Superintendent of Radford City Schools, the governor’s school director praised Radford’s students.

“Students from Radford were very successful,” writes Rebecca Phillips, Director of the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School. “All of your students won awards, including Isabella Burgoyne and Kathleen Reuwer who each won first place in their categories and also won the Grand Awards in Biological Sciences and Physical Sciences, respectively. We are proud of their accomplishments.”

Graham said he is proud of the work of the RHS students.

“Congratulations to these wonderful students,” Graham said via email. “Best of luck in the Regional Highlands Science Fair.”

The winners from the science fair will now move on to attend the Blue Ridge Regional Highlands Science Fair to be held March 8-9. Winners from the Regional Fair will go on to the Virginia State Science Fair on April 5-6. Also, select students will submit research papers to the Virginia Junior Academy of Science and, if accepted, students will be invited to the annual meeting May 21-23, at Old Dominion University.

Radford students won the following awards:

First Place Biochemistry: Ainsley LaPlante for “Effects of Gasoline on RGB Values of Montipora capricornis and Pavona frondifera Corals”

First Place Computer Science: Nick Cooney for “The Effects of Elliptic Curve Cryptography on the Efficiency of Consumer Grade Backup Encryption”

First Place Consumer Science: Kathleen Reuwer for “Reduction of Hydrogen Porosity in Aluminum Welding with Vibratory Methods”

Honorable Mention Engineering: Nicholas Harvey for “Testing the Effects of Air Pressure on Glue Bond Strength”

First Place Environmental Science: Isabella Burgoyne for “Testing the Oil Absorption of a Cellulose Barrier on Cardboard”

Third Place Plant Sciences: Melany Barocio for “The Effects of Propolis-Based Pesticides for Use in Agricultural Settings”

Research Award (selected by SWVGS project sponsors and given to recognize exemplary initiative and dedication to the scientific process): Amber Duncan for “Local Teenagers’ Knowledge of Pollution”

Grand Award in Physical Science: Kathleen Reuwer for “Reduction of Hydrogen Porosity in Aluminum Welding with Vibratory Methods”

Grand Award in Biological Sciences: Isabella Burgoyne for “Testing the Oil Absorption of a Cellulose Barrier on Cardboard”