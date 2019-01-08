Radford arrest stops drug delivery to regional jail

Heather Bell

[email protected]

RADFORD – Two people from West Virginia are in custody after attempting to give drugs to inmate trustees from the New River Regional Jail on Monday.

According to Radford Public Information officer Jenni Wilder, an investigation led Radford Police Department officers to initiate a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Main Street Monday.

“After an investigation, the Radford City Police Department has made two arrests, on multiple charges, concerning a conspiracy to deliver drugs to New River Valley Regional Jail inmates,” Wilder said Friday.

The investigation surrounded a plot to deliver drugs to inmates of New River Valley Regional Jail while the inmates were outside the jail facility doing work as inmate trustees at the Radford Animal Control facility on Pulaski Street, approximately two blocks from the traffic stop.

The traffic stop filled the parking lot of SunTrust Bank for more than two hours Monday, with several officers and one of the city’s K-9 police dogs searching a white pick up truck while a man stood nearby in handcuffs. Following the search, Radford City Police arrested Jackie Lynn Collins, 36, and Yolanda Jo Endicott, 42, both of Beckley, WV.

Collins and Endicott have both been charged with the following: two counts of conspiring to deliver drugs to an inmate, one count of possession of heroin, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. P.J. Rutzinski at (540) 267-3207.