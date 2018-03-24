Nesselrod to host Brewfest April 14

Nesselrod Bed & Breakfast is hosting the 8th annual New River Brewfest on Saturday, April 14 from noon until 6 p.m.

AGCVA’s Education Foundation, VCIEF (Virginia Construction Industry Education Foundation) is the non-profit event sponsor. Some of the best handcrafted beer distributed in Virginia will be represented at this year’s festival including Founders Brewing, Parkway Brewing Co., Dogfishead, Left Hand Brewing Co., SweetWater Brewing Co., Troeghs Brewing, Highland Brewing Co. and Heavy Seas. Craft ciders from Crispin, ACE and POTTERS will also be on hand to sample.

Tickets are available in advance at www.newriverbrewfest.com for $27.50 for general admission and $37.50 for the pavilion pass that includes a barbeque dinner after the event.

There will be live music, food trucks, craft beer, cornhole, tug-of-war and all the fun you can have with your friends on a spring day in April overlooking the New River in Radford. You must be 21 years old to attend this event.

VCIEF is an education foundation which supports programs and activities throughout the Commonwealth designed to attract and train skilled workers for the construction industry.

Robert Lee of English Construction, 2018 Chairman of the Board for AGCVA/VCIEF, said “VCIEF is working to promote the great careers within the construction industry for men and women of all skill sets and proud to partner with the Brewfest to promote construction career awareness.”

Nesselrod Bed & Breakfast is located at 7535 Lee Highway in Radford. To learn more about specific breweries or for questions about the event, visit www.newriverbrewfest.com or Facebook at New River Brewfest.