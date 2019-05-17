McHarg student honored for Food Truck Rodeo artwork

Layla Turner, a student at McHarg School, is honored for winning a recent artwork contest for the Food Truck Rodeo. Layla, along with her father Steven Turner, was presented with a city council proclamation congratulating her for her win during Monday’s Radford City Council meeting. She and her dad are pictured her with (from left) Council members Naomi Huntington and Rob Gropman, Mayor David Horton Council Member Jessie Foster and Vice Mayor Dr. Richard Harshberger.