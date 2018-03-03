Man arrested after allegedly firing gun in public

RADFORD— Radford City Police officers were called to the Food lion parking lot on Tyler Avenue in Radford in reference to a possible shots fired call.

Witnesses stated a black male wearing all dark clothes involved in the incident was leaving the area on foot headed north.

Officers located the subject a short distance away and he was detained. A firearm was located near the subject.

After further investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Kalif Tyrik McNair from Newport News. His charges include: distribution of marijuana, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place.. He is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail. No additional information is being released at this time.

At this time no injuries have been reported and no other subjects involved have been located.

Witnesses saw a dark colored four-door sedan leaving the area headed towards the interstate but it has not been located. No other information in regards to the vehicle is available.

This case is under investigation. Multiple witnesses are being interviewed and anyone who has additional information in regards to the incident is asked to call (540) 731-5040.

— Sam Wall