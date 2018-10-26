Longtime residents create community service-based scholarship

Don and Janell Dobbins have long been an integral part of Radford as residents and as educators, and they are giving back to the community once again.

The couple recently created the Dobbins Family Community Service Scholarship that will give a Radford High School senior attending a four-year university $1,000 towards their tuition.

“We love this community and felt that now was a good time to do this,” Don said.

The qualifications for the scholarship require that the student have a financial need for the funds and complete 30 hours of community service at a non-profit organization as a junior or senior.

The list of recommended organizations includes but is not limited to: Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread, the Radford Clothing Bank, NRV Agency on Aging, a mission trip, social services, nursing homes, etc.

The scholarship stipulates that paid hours do not count, nor do in-church activities.

A selection committee comprised of Guidance Counselor Pamela Chitwood, an administrator and a member of the Dobbins family will choose an applicant to receive the award.

Don graduated from RHS in 1951 before graduating from Virginia Tech and joining the navy. Upon his return to Radford, he taught at Pulaski High School for a few years before a stint in real estate. He returned to teaching at RHS a few years later.

He also was a guidance counselor and assistant principal before retiring. Following retirement, Don served as a substitute teacher and on the school board. For decades, Don also was an announcer at RHS football games.

Janell grew up in Montgomery County and graduated from Auburn High School and Radford College.

She was a professor at Radford University for many years and also began the women’s volleyball program, coaching the team for 20 seasons.

Janell also funds a volleyball scholarship at RU and volunteers at the Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread.

The Dobbins have two children and two grandkids that have graduated from RHS.

Ameriprise Financial Services in Radford will be in charge of investing the endowment.