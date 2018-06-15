Library hosts summer reading/feeding program

The Radford Public Library is hosting its annual summer reading club and there is a litany of activities to engage children over summer break.

Last year the library had about 950 Summer Reading Program participants, and children’s librarian Catherin Fae wrote in an email she hopes that number continues to grow this year.

To start off the program, earlier this month, the library hosted a petting zoo as well as games and activities for kids. The event attracted over 300 attendees who got to see a variety of critters like goats, alpacas, lamas, miniature donkeys, bunnies, chickens and ducks.

Fae said that the library has something for everyone, including a new program that will allow kids to eat lunch at the library from 12-12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The lunches are free for anyone under the age of 18 and $3 for adults. Sign ups are recommended and available until 11 a.m. each day.

“This year the library is promoting the joy of reading, making lifelong memories and community connection. We are offering family events and fun learning opportunities each week, partnering our programs with our lunch at the library as much as possible,” Fae wrote.

“We have also doubled the free books we are giving away and created a series of weekly fun, discovery packs. We do have some prize baskets for raffle this year and partnered with small, locally owned businesses for our baskets in an effort to support economic growth in our community.”

The library is also offering free passes to Virginia State Parks, the Children’s Museum of Blacksburg and the Roanoke Science Museum.

Additionally, families can attend performances including Alice in Wonderland, Joelle’s Interactive Storytelling, Gartrell the Magician, New River Fiber Beading and the Roanoke Wildlife Rescue Center.

Fae said that the Summer Reading Club is open to all ages and those that participate are asked to fill out a log sheet to receive a free book at the end of June and July.

“We hope each Summer Reading Club participant will share their summer with us and find at least one book that they will love and remember fondly in the years to come,” she wrote. “We have worked hard to create a Summer Reading Club where Radford families can come together as a community and create memories of fun, learning and laughter!”

For specific dates and events, visit: www.radfordva.gov/913/Summer-Reading-Program.