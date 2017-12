Radford City Police Department is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

RCPD received a call at about 6:20 p.m. on Monday of a pedestrian struck in the crosswalk at Walker Drive and Reese Goldsmith Circle. The victim is a 16-year-old female and was transported to NRVMC.

The incident was a hit and run involving a Chevrolet S-10, dark in color.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact RCPD at 731-3624.