Governor appoints new member to the RU Board of Visitors

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced today the appointment of alumna Lisa Throckmorton to the Radford University Board of Visitors (BOV). Throckmorton, of Vienna, is chief operating officer at SpeakerBox Communications.

Throckmorton earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Radford University in 1994 and currently serves as vice chair of the College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences Advisory Board.

“I am pleased to welcome Lisa Throckmorton to the Board of Visitors and look forward to her expanded leadership role with the university,” said President Brian O. Hemphill. “She knows first-hand how the Radford experience changes the lives of our students. Her input and guidance will be invaluable to the Board of Visitors and the entire Radford family. I am always proud to see accomplished alumni share their time and talents with their alma mater.”

Throckmorton was appointed to serve the remainder of the term vacated by the late Mary Ann Hovis who passed away in August. The term will expire in June 2019.

