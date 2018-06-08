Glencoe to host Mary Draper Ingles-inspired Plein air show

The Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery has announced its newest gallery show, featuring the Plein air paintings of 12 local artists who were inspired by the story of Mary Draper Ingles.

There will be an opening reception Tuesday, June 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

During April and May, artists Kirk Carter, Terry Ellen Carter, Susan Crockett, Judy Crowgey, Laura “Jeannie” Fender, Matt Gentry, Sue Hossack, Ruth Lefko, Jim Palmer, Philip Ramsey, Lois Stephens and Gerri Young took a unique approach to remembering Mary Draper Ingles’ 1755 homeward journey after she escaped from captivity in southern Ohio.

Meeting at area sites associated with Mary and her journey, these artists painted scenes on location – “en Plein air.”

Plein air painting captures a view at a moment, with challenges provided by wind, insects, the impacts of temperature and humidity on the paint. This Plein air event was organized by The Long Way Home, Inc. and the Glencoe Mansion to expose area art lovers and artists to Plein air work.

Jeannie Fender, who works with oil paint, explained, “Plein air is very different from studio painting where I use the indirect method of painting many layers in different sessions after each layer has dried. With Plein air one has to paint fast, and deal with the constantly changing light.”

The group worked at several locations along the New River, all associated with Mary and her journey. Sites included the Mary Draper Ingles Cultural Heritage Park, Ingles Farm and Ingles Ferry all in Radford, Ingles Tavern (Pulaski County), and Snidow Park Landing (Giles County).

The story of Mary Draper Ingles is well known in this region, but the artists reacted to the magnitude of Mary’s accomplishment by painting at sites she saw on her journey home and life afterward.

Kirk Carter remembered the saying, “No man ever steps in the same river twice.” He reflected on the changes the New River has undergone and on the changes Mary Draper Ingles experienced during her captivity and long trek home.

Many of the works on display will be for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to The Long Way Home, Inc., which is presenting the outdoor drama Walk to Freedom: The Mary Draper Ingles Story in June and July.

Visit the Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery for this unique way of experiencing the history of Mary Draper Ingles. Works will be on display June 12 through August 3.

— Scott Gardner and Terry Ellen Carter