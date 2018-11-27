Glencoe Mansion to Host Special Christmas Event

The Glencoe Mansion will host a special ticketed Christmas event from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.

“Our Christmas Traditions” will take participants through the history of Christmas customs from the Civil War era to the 1990s. Participation is $35 per person, with proceeds going to help the Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery.

The event will begin with savory foods inspired by the time periods explored throughout the evening. Then we’ll journey through time with interpreters who will bring to life our Christmas traditions from yesteryear.

The evening will conclude with a sampling of sweet treats drawn from memories of Christmas past.

Tickets are $35 each and include a glass of wine. Additional wine may be purchased for $5 per glass. To purchase your ticket, write to info@glencoemuseum.org or call at 731-5031. Those interested need to reply by Dec. 1. Spaces are limited, so act soon.

“Our Christmas Traditions” is a special event highlighting the exhibit “Christmas Through the Years” on display from December to January 5. The exhibit features Christmas decorations and displays from three time periods: Civil War Era of the 1860s, Baby Boomer Era of the 1950s, and Very “Rad” Christmas of the 1990s. There is no charge for admission to visit Glencoe Mansion.