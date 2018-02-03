Glencoe Mansion to host gallery reception for ‘You Had Me at Art’ Feb. 9

As Valentine’s Day approaches, love is in the air at the Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery with its new love-themed gallery exhibit, “You Had Me at Art.”

The Glencoe Mansion will celebrate the opening with a reception on Friday, Feb. 9, from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend the art opening, and there is no admission charge.

The gallery exhibit brings together the works of 13 talented local artists who are showing their love of art and community by participating. The artists represented are Peggy Amonette, Jeni Benos, Ben Crenshaw, Alex Crookshanks, Laura “Jeannie” Fender, Frank Herzog, Nancy Kent, Leslie King, Bucky Lawrence, Joyce Sims, Starroot, Sharon Taylor and Linda Waggaman.

“You Had Me at Art” shows the many facets of love, be it romantic love or familial love. It can even be the love an artist has for a medium or style of art. The new gallery exhibit reflects these many aspects with works ranging from painting to photography to inventive mixed media pieces. The show will be on display through the end of March.

Throughout 2018, the Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is celebrating 20 years as Radford’s museum. It is located in the historic home of General Gabriel C. Wharton and his wife Nannie Radford Wharton.

The site is three museums in one: House Museum, History Exhibits and Art Gallery and also includes the Radford Visitor’s Center. There’s always something new to see.

For more information, call the museum at 731-5031.