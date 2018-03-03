Girl Scouts camping trip scheduled for April

Lisa Bass

Contributing writer

The Campus Scouts of Virginia Tech are hosting a fun overnight camping trip for Girl Scouts in the New River Valley area.

Junior ranked and aged Girls Scouts can earn two badges and experience the great outdoors at the nearby Camp Ottari in Pulaski County on Friday, April 13 through Saturday, April 14, rain or shine.

The Campus Scouts of Virginia Tech is a student organization providing opportunities for fellow VT students to be involved in Scouting and leadership development. This mission is performed through organizing events for area Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

This April Camporee for Girl Scouts will feature Campus Scouts teaching skills to help Junior earn the Camper and Eco-Camper badges. The cost is only $25.00 while the Campus Scouts will provide all the activities to explore life in the outdoors and the meals and snacks for Saturday. Registration is now open. For more detailed information leaders can email Advisor Margaret McQuain at mmcquain@math.vt.edu or Vice President Christina Conrad at cchris2@vt.edu.

Girl Scouts have an opportunity to be closer to nature in the great outdoors, watch a sky full of stars, cook a meal and share silly stories around the campfire.

The Camper badge teaches the outdoor skills of this favorite Girl Scout tradition. Whenever you are a guest in nature’s home, it is important to learn how to protect the environment on your trip. The Eco-Camper badge will teach skills for minimal impact of camping and know how to protect the environment.

According to the 1933 Girl Scout handbook: “Irresistible days occur at almost any season of the year, when a desire wakes in every girl’s heart to go adventuring over the hills, and to get into friendly touch with nature’s enchantments.”

The Campus Scouts website has a webpage, www.scouts.org.vt.edu, for area Boy/Girl Scouts and Leaders to sign up for a mailing list.

Campus Scouts will regularly email out information about scouting activities throughout the school year. Campus Scouts provides a merit badge college every February for Boys Scouts and a STEM-related day for both Boy and Girl Scouts each year. Plans are for a Physics Day event in fall 2018.

Scouts should be on the lookout for information of future adventures offered by the Campus Scouts of VT.