Food kitchen welcomes new program manager

Dora Butler is set to begin her role as the head of the Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread.

She’ll become the head of the organization Nov. 10, replacing longtime director Donna Fern. Butler, a resident of Radford, was introduced at a surprise gathering Monday night.

What began as a board of director’s meeting was quickly replaced by a large group of volunteers who came to wish Fern a good future at she and her family move to New England.

Fern has headed RFDB for five years, overseeing its growth to over 23,000 meals a year for needy and lonely citizens, either at the headquarters dining room each weekday, or via the associated Meals on Wheels delivery system.

The program has also grown financially through donations, grants, United Way and other support from such sources as the Va. Tech food services, canned food drives and local businesses.

As Fern tearfully told the gathering, “whoever is directing, whoever the board members are, the work of Daily Bread will continue and succeed due to the work of its large number of volunteers.”

Butler described herself as a “farm girl from New York State who likes to own chickens, can milk a cow by hand, and is hard working.”

Her background includes many local and state service organizations and community investment groups.

“Nonprofits fill a gap in life, and make a real difference,” she said.

Butler moved here after retiring to be nearer her grandchildren, and had been volunteering in the kitchen at RFDB when the position of Program Manager (replacing the title of Director) became open. She says she has a lot to learn and is dedicated to supporting the workers.

“It is vital to work with the volunteers, getting to know and support them,” she said. “Learning all of the other activities, like fund raising and grants, community contacts and all the rest of the many duties “so strongly set as goals by Donna, will be one step at a time.”

In other news, the board also elected three new members: Peggy Taylor, Beth Cassell and Tommy Fisher.

— Bob Thomas