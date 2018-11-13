EDA presents Thai This Express with $10,000 grant

The City of Radford’s Economic Development Authority presented Thai This Express with a $10,000 Economic Incentive Grant on November 8.

Thai This Express qualified for the incentive, as they are located within the cities’ Enterprise Zone at 1401 Tyler Avenue.

The Economic Incentive Grant is available to new businesses and is a financial incentive specifically designed for small businesses or entrepreneurs opening a new business within the zone. Upon the first anniversary of the date of the business license, the business may be eligible for reimbursement of applicable taxes remitted by the business in an amount up to $10,000. Thai This Express received the maximum incentive grant following their one year anniversary in October.

Thai This Express ownership credits the community’s support for their continued success both with their food truck and permanent brick and mortar location in Radford. “We now know why Radford is called the “Heart of the New River Valley” – because of the love its citizens and the City’s business development community have shown our little business over this last year,” said owner Brian Lawson.

Thai This Express has been a vital business leader in supporting the Radford community. During the month of November they continue their support as Thai This Express teams up with Vittles for Vets to help support local veterans.

“On behalf of the Radford EDA board, we are very excited to present Thai This Express with the Economic Incentive Grant,” said Dr. Flo Graham, EDA Chair. “Brian, Jang, and their entire team are great representation of the Radford community and we are so happy to have them in our City.”

For more information on local and state incentives, please contact Blair Hoke, Economic Development Director at (540) 731-3603.