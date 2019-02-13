Design a tee-shirt, win a contest

Heather Bell

RADFORD – Organizers of Radford’s food truck rodeo, coming to Bisset Park again this spring, are looking for an artist to design the rodeo’s tee-shirt.

“The second annual Rollin’ on the River Food Truck Rodeo is scheduled for April 27 in Bisset Park and is searching for a great t-shirt logo for this year’s event,” said Radford Tourism Director Deb Cooney, who is organizing the event. “If you’re a design buff or you have a unique and creative idea, send your designs to us and you could see them featured on the official 2019 tee-shirt.”

The winner of the contest will be announced live on stage at the event and will receive $100 prize. T-shirts will be sold at the festival and Entries are due by February 28, 2019 and can be emailed to rollinontheriverrodeo@gmail.com.

Cooney says, “the full day of family fun will serve to showcase some of the wonderful culinary and outdoor recreation opportunities in Radford including multi-use trails, fishing, tubing and other river recreation.”

Craft vendors are also being accepted with space priority given to culinary and outdoor recreation themed vendors and locally produced health products and crafts. The event is being sponsored by Thai This Express, New River Adventure, Radford University Athletics and the Radford Visitor’s Center.

The Rollin’ on the River Food Truck Rodeo will take place immediately following the third annual Highlander Half Marathon and 5K. Registration is open for both races at https://runsignup.com/highlanderhalf_5k. The third annual Highlander Pride Weekend is scheduled for April 25-27 and will include the Red and White Gala, the Highlander Open Golf Tournament and the Highlander Half Marathon and 5K. All proceeds will go towards the Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund.

Other scheduled activities for the day include live music, children’s activities and more. Use of the free shuttle service is encouraged and will be provided from Lot Z on Radford University campus.

The vendor fee is $150 for food or $100 for craft vendors. A one-day fee of $5.75 will be charged for vendors that do not have a current Radford business license. In addition, all vendors must have a copy of their annual health department permit, insurance and any other necessary permits, licenses, documentations, etc. as required.

Bisset Park is located at 23 Berkley Williams Drive in Radford. Vendor, shuttle and event information is available at VisitRadford.com or you can find event updates on Facebook.