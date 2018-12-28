Deputy Chief Frye Named Interim Radford City Police Chief

Radford City Police, Chief Don Goodman, is retiring January 1, 2019 and Deputy Chief Angie Frye has been appointed to serve as the “Interim Police Chief” for the City of Radford.

Frye has served as Deputy Chief since 2008 and her thirty-year history with the Department began as a Communications Dispatcher, where she served until 1991, before becoming a Police Officer. Throughout her tenure in Radford, Frye has advanced in rank serving as Sergeant, Lieutenant Commander, Lieutenant, Captain, and Deputy Chief.

David Ridpath, City Manager said, “Deputy Chief Frye has represented and served our community well and will continue to do so as Interim Chief. She knows the community well, is dedicated to the men and women of the department and knows a life rooted in public safety. Radford appreciates her willingness to serve in this important role for our community.”

During her time with the Police Department, Frye has been successful in obtaining various grants for the Radford City Police Department including DMV grants, JAG grants, and COPS grants. Frye has also worked to implement a new departmental policy and procedure manual, which is set take effect next year. Deputy Chief Frye has also worked on the department’s accreditation program and was the first police officer to be a “Certified Crime Prevention Specialist” in Radford.

Deputy Chief Frye said, “I am very excited and appreciate this opportunity and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Radford, as the Interim Chief of Police.”

A formal search process for Radford’s Police Chief will begin in 2019.