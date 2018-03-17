Dalton theatre performs “Many Moons” tomorrow at RHS

In gowns, Chuck Taylors, and enormous crowns, many of the enthusiastic cast and crew of Dalton Intermediate School are at rehearsal for the upcoming presentation of James Thurber’s “Many Moons.”

Twenty-four DIS students will manage the sets, lighting, costumes, hair and make-up, and will perform this delightfully humorous classic. The performance will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Radford High School auditorium (60 Dalton Drive). No charge for tickets, but donations are welcomed. Left to right: Back row- Addie Vice, Zoey Body, Cheyenne Wesley, Savvy Minnick, Ian Lester, Nicco Pugliesi. Blue dress- Taylor Crabtree, Jester- Emma Davis. Several Intermediate School students (Sydney Schepisi, Nico Pugliese, Ian Lester, Audry Bucy, Brad Marion, and Ethan Brown) are also involved in the school’s spring High School production, Cinderella, a musical presented on April 27 and April 28 at 7p.m., and April 29 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, call 731-3651.