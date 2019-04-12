Council honors animal control, 911 officers

RADFORD – Radford’s 911 dispatchers and animal control officer provide vital services to the community, Radford’s mayor said Monday as Radford City Council honored the personnel fulfilling those duties.

Council passed proclamations in honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week at the council meeting earlier this week. Mayor Horton said the city is very lucky to have Adele Katrovitz as its animal control officer.

“She is just outstanding in every way,” Horton said.

Council member Rob Gropman lauded the city’s 911 dispatchers for their service during “the most difficult times in people’s lives,” when they have to call for emergency service from police, fire or emergency medical services.

The proclamations echo the council members thoughts.

“Animal Control Officers provide essential community function including the enforcement of animal control laws, protecting the public from diseases such as rabies, and education the public on the proper care of the community’s pets,” reads the proclamation in honor of animal control.

“Public Safety Telecommunicators are the single vital link for our police officers and firefighters by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information and ensuring their safety,” reads the 911 proclamation. “They have contributed substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and treatment of patients and have exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of their job.”