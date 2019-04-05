City of Radford public hearing date set for 20190-2020 city and school budgets

The City of Radford has scheduled a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. on April 15 to discuss proposed 2019 tax rates. Interested parties are invited to attend the public hearing and present their views. The hearing will be held in the Council Chambers (10 Robertson Street).

At the same time, the city council will hear comment on the Advertised Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Budget in the amount of $59,166,280 and the Radford City School Board Budget in the amount of $22,183,011.

The City Council plans no tax increases in real property, which will remain at $0.82 per one $100.00 of assessed value; machinery and tools tax ($1.76 per $100.00 of assessed value) and a number of listed tangible personal property categories.

To see a break-down of the budgets, visit www.radfordva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=365