City Council honors correctional officers

Heather Bell

RADFORD – Since 1984, the government has recognized the contributions of prison and jail correctional officers through National Corrections Officers and Employees Week,and Radford City Council passed a proclamation recognizing those efforts at its Monday meeting.

Sheriff Mark Armentrout was on-hand to accept the proclamation on behalf of the corrections officers at the New River Valley Regional Jail. The proclamation reads:

“WHEREAS, in 1984 in recognition of the contributions of correction officers to our nation, President Reagan and the Congress designated the week beginning May 6, 1984, as “National Corrections Officers’ and Employees Week”; and WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Radford is honored to recognize the correctional officers and staff at the New River Valley Regional Jail; and WHEREAS, the safety and wellbeing of every citizen is of great importance and correctional officers dedicate themselves to this critical task each and every day through their commitment to public service. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Radford does hereby proclaim the first week of May, 2019 as Correctional Officers’ and Employees Week and all are encouraged to support these noble men and women in their mission of public service.”

City Council’s next regular meeting is set for Monday, May 13 at 7 p.m.