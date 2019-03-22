City Council and School Board have busy days ahead

Radford City Council and the Radford City School Board have a busy few days upon them, with a city council retreat scheduled for today at 10 a.m. in city council chambers, followed by a joint meeting with the Radford City School Board to discuss school construction planning on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 5:45 p.m. at Radford City Council Chambers.

The joint meeting will be followed by the regularly scheduled council meeting at 7 p.m. The school board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at the school board office. Both governing bodies are also working on their respective budgets.