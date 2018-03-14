Call for entries in Plein Air Art Show on NRV’s frontier heroine

Registrations to submit works are now being accepted for a Plein Air Art Show depicting aspects of colonial heroine Mary Draper Ingles’ life through area landmarks.

The show will run June 12 through Aug. 3 at Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery, which is co-sponsoring the event with The Long Way Home, Inc., as part of Radford City’s Mary Draper Ingles Weekend celebration in late July.

This non-juried event of two-dimensional works will feature 15 to 25 artists with the number of submissions allowed dependent on the total registrants. Entry fee is $20 with a deadline of March 23 or until all spots are filled.

The capture of Ingles in 1755 by Shawnees during the French and Indian War and her epic journey back home to the New River Valley is a story that has become widely known over the past couple of centuries through a host of books, films and reenactments.

Locally her ordeal has been recounted through two outdoor dramas, including “The Long Way Home,” which ran for almost three decades at the historic Ingles homestead in Radford. A new play, “Walk to Freedom: The Mary Draper Ingles Story,” premiered last year at Nesselrod Bed and Breakfast and will be performed again this year.

During the month of April, Plein Air registrants will visit and paint at the following Radford locations—Ingles Farm and the Cultural and Heritage Park, home to Mary’s bronze statue.

The third location is the Ingles Tavern and ferry site on the banks of the New River in Pulaski County. Specific painting dates will be determined for the farm and tavern sites (access restricted) and included in the information packets given to registrants.

Drop off for finished works will be June 5 and 6 at Glencoe Mansion. An opening reception will be held Friday, June 12.

To register, contact Ruth Lefko, art show coordinator, at (540) 449-1328 or email rlefko2@gmail.com.