Businesses recognized for longevity

Heather Bell

hbell@ourvalley.org

Two longtime Radford businesses with a penchant for giving back to the community were honored for their time in operation Monday.

Radford City Council recognized Sal’s Restaurant and Pizzeria for its 40th anniversary and Cut Nice Barbershop for its 20th anniversary during Monday’s council meeting. Representatives from each business received council resolutions honoring them for the milestones.

Domenico Pugliese moved his family from New York to Radford in 1978 and opened Sal’s, which has been in continuous operation in west Radford ever since. Several members of the Pugliese family attended Monday’s recognition, including Joe Pugliese who now manages the restaurant.

“We thank the City of Radford,” he said. “We hope for another 40 years. We love you guys.”

Sal’s is known for holding charity nights, donating a portion of a night’s sales to various schools and non-profit organizations, as well as supporting the schools through various other donations and efforts.

Mike Wyms opened Cut Nice Barbershop 20 years ago after cutting hair for a few years in Blacksburg. Born and raised in Radford, Wyms said he originally wanted to work in a barbershop in Radford but found a lack of reception for a barber specializing in African-American hair. He went on to Blacksburg, with the idea that he would return to his hometown and open his own shop.

“I really appreciate the opportunity Radford has given me,” Wyms said. “It’s very important for me to be able to give back.”

Wyms charitable efforts include cutting hair on Radford University’s campus once a year and donating those profits to charity, as well as sponsoring community efforts from Little League teams to the Dana Palmer Scholarship fund and Sheriff’s Department.

The city’s employees were also recognized at Monday’s council meeting with a one-time year-end bonus. Full time employees will receive a check for $300 and part-time employees will get $70, just in time for the holidays.

City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14.