BraveHeart 5K raises over $1,900 for the American Heart Association

Last autumn’s BraveHeart 5K Run/Walk last autumn at Bisset Park raised $1,927 for the American Heart Association the sponsors have determined. It takes a little while to calculate the final totals raised said Tourism Director Deb Cooney of the Radford Visitor Center, one of the race’s sponsors along with Carilion New River Medical Center and Run About Sports.

The American Heart Association and Carilion hope to promote the event throughout the year to remind people to participate and to be healthy all year.

“January is a good time for folks to begin their new fitness routine and we actually have folks that ‘train’ for [the run] so this is good motivation,” Cooney said.

BraveHeart runners are encouraged to wear kilts to celebrate the area’s Scots Irish heritage and to help kick off the annual Highlanders Festival.

The top three runners were Ignacio Moore at 17:13, Kevin McGuire at 17:31 and Brandon Bishop at 18:46. The top three female finishers were Kathryn Little at 19:39, Audrey Link at 21:21 and Dimple Mozhi at 22:55.

Many runners ran for a family member or friend who has been touched by heart disease.

According to the AHA website www.Heart.org, the American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and strokes.

Organizers plan to host the event again in 2018. More information visit info@VisitRadford.com or phone the Radford Visitor’s Center at 540-267-3153.