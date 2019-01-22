Photos by Ethan Bell

Skywatchers in the New River Valley, and all of North America, got a celestial treat last Sunday (Jan. 20) and early Monday (Jan. 21), when the moon went into a total lunar eclipse and turned red. The next total eclipse won’t happen until 2021, and North Americans will have to wait until 2022 for a blood moon to be visible from their location. The total lunar eclipse occurred while the moon was near its closest point to Earth for the month, called a “supermoon.” Since January’s full moon is also known as the Wolf Moon, it was called a Super Blood Wolf Moon.