Taking it to the street, the New River Valley Bicycling Association will host a Blacksburg to Radford Ride of Silence on May 15 to memorialize bicyclists killed

Eight hundred and forty bicyclists were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2016, most recent data available, up slightly from 2015.

The first Ride of Silence was held In 2003 in Dallas after endurance cyclist Larry Schwartz was hit and killed by the mirror of a passing bus.

The world-wide Ride of Silence effort promotes sharing the road and providing awareness of bicycling safety.

“Join cyclists worldwide in a silent, slow-paced ride in honor of those who have been hurt or killed while cycling on public roadways,” said the NRVBA, and “although, solemn, the group ride is enjoyable and inspirational for riders of all ages, experience and ability.”

With a police escort, the procession will meet at the Blacksburg CineBowl parking lot at 3 p.m., and ride the 21 miles to Radford.

Helmets are required.

For more information about bicyclist safety and to gauge how safe your neighborhood is for biking, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/bicycle-safety

Another quiet statement in support of cyclists’ right to safe travel is the phenomena of ghost bikes, a bicycle painted all white. These small and somber shrines mark sites where bicyclists were killed or hit on the street – more than 600 have been counted across the country since the first one was chained to a St. Louis street sign in 2003.

— Liz Kirchner