Blacksburg: Doing cool things with solar

Blacksburg has joined with seven other localities across the Commonwealth to foster the expansion of residential and commercial solar energy, Carol Davis, Sustainability Manager for the Town of Blacksburg wrote announcing the alternative energy alliance.

SolSmart is a U.S. Department of Energy funded recognition program for communities that works to reduce barriers to solar.

By banding together, the participating localities, which include Fairfax County, James City County, Newport News, Charlottesville, Richmond, Alexandria and the City of Fairfax, work together to advance solar-friendly policy changes and, as individuals, they earn the designation of SolSmart Communities, the announcement said.

The Virginia group is one of only two in the country who were awarded, at no cost, a Solar Foundation technical advisor for 2019.

Achieving SolSmart designation means that each locality in the group will undertake a comprehensive review of its local landscape as it pertains to solar. That means removing unnecessary policy obstacles, providing clear guidance to the public and to solar installers, streamlining permitting, training staff, and supporting community solar purchasing programs.

Like other voluntary environmental incentive programs, the SolSmart program is a points-based system in which localities can attain bronze, silver or gold designation.

“Local governments who achieve SolSmart designation serve as clean energy leaders, taking an active role in creating energy choice for their citizens, retaining energy dollars within the local economy and supporting the economic development potential of the renewable energy field,” Davis wrote.

The policy actions advanced by the SolSmart program closely align with the priority goals and strategies of the NRV Livability Initiative’s Energy Plan, she wrote, “particularly those found in Principle 6: “Develop renewable energy systems”, Principle 7: “Adopt local policies and promote state polices to implement the NRV Regional Energy Plan”, and Principle 8: “Engage multiple parties in creating a culture of clean energy.”

The Liveability Initiative was a three-year regional planning process begun in 2011, that brought together thousands of NRV residents to develop guidance with goals to “increase regional self-reliance and prosperity, save tax dollars, increase support for local businesses, support and revitalize existing communities, offer more choices in housing and transportation, improve community health, and protect the region’s rural character, natural environment and scenic beauty.”

For more information contact Carol Davis, Sustainability Manager for the Town of Blacksburg at [email protected]