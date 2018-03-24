Award-winning local author & artist Cece Bell to visit Radford Public Library and RU

Free and open to the public, local author Cece Bell will visit Radford University Wednesday, April 11 and the Radford Public Library Tuesday, April 24 both from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Newbery and Eisner award-winning author of “El Deafo” and many other children’s books, Bell will be the first author presented by Radford Reads, a program that is linking the university and the town through the joy of reading and storytelling.

Radford Reads program is a collaboration among RU’s School of Teacher Education and Leadership; Teaching Resources Center; College of Education and Human Development; and McConnell Library and the Radford Public Library.

“My part is just a small part of this,” Elizabeth Sensabaugh, director of the Radford City Public Library said. ”We’ve all been planning together for months and working together.”

With great reputations for giving their time to the community, Bell and husband, Tom Angleberger, both author-illustrators write and draw graphic novels and picture books for children and grownups.

“CeCe was lovely and accommodating. We didn’t have a big budget, so we were lucky to have a well-known author who met with us to get a sense of what we were thinking,” Sensabaugh said.

A variety of Bell’s books will be available for purchase including “El Deafo,” “Itty Bitty,” “Bee-Wigged” and “Sock Monkey Takes a Bath.”

Bell’s books often underscore empathy. Her 2015 Newbery-award winning “El Deafo” was called a “funny, poignant graphic-novel memoir” that chronicles her hearing loss at four, her struggles and, ultimately, her triumphs.

At the public library, Bell will talk about her books, draw pictures of her characters, and talk about her experiences suiting the conversation to the interests of the audiences.

The public library event will hold a drawing following Bell’s presentation and will award her books and sock monkeys as prizes.

Radford University will host the author in the Bonnie Auditorium.

Bell will talk about the writing and history of “El Deafo,” and copies will be available for purchase. She will autograph new books as well as those brought from home.

“Radford Reads is a way to carry on the Radford Reads name and a community effort to bring authors to the area, perpetuating the Radford Reads Festival by beginning a new Radford Reads program,” Sensabaugh said.

Both events at Radford Public Library and RU are free and open to the public through Radford Reads.