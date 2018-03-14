Andrews wins local Pinewood Derby

Radford Packs 244 and 703 combined to have a joint Pinewood Derby on Saturday at Central United Methodist Church in the new Family Life Center. Colton Andrews (pictured) of Pack 244 was the grand prize winner for fastest car. He also has a blue ribbon for fastest in his Den.

Thirty-seven boys raced and there was a large open class for siblings and adults. The event was well attended by over 100 people.

The packs thank Central UMC for letting them use the facility, and Advance Auto for helping provide awards.

Those interested in being a Cub Scout in Pack 244 can contact Cubmaster Holly Moore at wildroseleather@gmail.com.

In the fall, the scouts will be accepting kindergarteners for the new Lions program.