Alas, Radford’s Green Heron Arts closes, owner Murphy thanks artists, community

The Green Heron Arts (111 Third Ave.), Radford’s local retail and art gallery, closes its doors after almost eight years, artist, community champion and shop owner Lauri Murphy wrote in a public announcement yesterday.

The shop, a hip cornerstone of Radford’s business scene and venue for local artists had announced its final day in late December.

“The past few years at the Green Heron have been memorable, exciting, and full of beautiful art and handcrafted goods. I am sorry to inform our public that after almost 8 years in business, Green Heron Arts has officially closed its doors,” the message read. “I’d like to take this time to thank our artists, community, and customers – the goal of the Green Heron was to always bring artists and crafters to the forefront of our community and to showcase the value, craftsmanship, and importance of handcrafted goods while shopping local and small. From shopping the Green Heron throughout the years, following us favorably on social media, and creating amazing word of mouth buzz about this shop – your ongoing love and support kept us going strong for all these years and we couldn’t have done it without you.

The Green Heron was a small operation, Murphy wrote, with a few dedicated and hardworking individuals, who worked on a one hundred percent volunteer basis over the years.

“Many factors contributed equally to this hard decision including, but not limited to, the overall commerce of the location and the store itself as well as personal circumstances,” she wrote

We hope to continue to advocate, support and possibly create new venues for local artisans in other ways in our community in the future.

We will be hosting a large liquidation sale on Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Heron Arts location.

“We will be selling retail displays, glass cubicles, jewelry displays, shelving, card racks, chairs, and other furniture. Some artists will have discounted handcrafted items for sale, including photography, bath & body & jewelry, plus a large variety of modern & vintage clothing and vinyl records. Other items include crafting & jewelry supplies, books, and miscellaneous items. All items will be priced at extreme discounts.”