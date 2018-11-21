4th annual Radford Art Open House Dec. 1

Work by local artists will be showcased in an intimate, open house setting from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at 408 8th St. for the fourth annual Radford Art Open House.

“Hosting an art open house is so much more personal in a residential setting,” local photographer Susan Lockwood said. “We’ll have decorations and some light goodies as well.

The exhibition will include original works, prints and note cards by painters ZL Feng and Mei Shu and Lockwood’s photography. A percentage of all sales will be donated to Radford’s Glencoe Museum.

“It makes sense for us to contribute to a not-for-profit entity like Glencoe Museum that is both local and supportive of the arts,” Lockwood said.

For more information or directions to the house, call 540-230-5986. The event is free and open to the public.