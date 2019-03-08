RADFORD – The Radford Photo Club gathers picture-taking aficionados once a month to view members’ work based on varying themes, discuss the art of photography and enjoy fellowship.

Club members can be amateur or professional.

Each month, members vote on the photos, picking winners based on execution of the theme, and also on quality of non-theme photos.

“This club is for anyone interested in photography,” said club member Joyce Sims. “All in attendance vote on our theme and open theme pictures. Come join us!”

Sims said currently the club has 12-18 members that regularly attend the meetings, and an email list of about 30 members. They meet at the Radford Public Library, generally on the fourth Thursday of the month.

The most recent meeting was Feb. 28 and the theme was “candlelight.” Susan Trulove placed first in the candle light photo and Linda Waggaman placed second. The open theme winners were Linda Waggaman (first place) with her blue heron photo and Debby Ring (second place) with her colorful frog.

The next meeting will be Thursday, March 28.