Young Junior Policarpo shines on mat as sophomore at CHS

By Marty Gordon

NRVsports@ourvalley.org

In a home of six boys, Junior Policarpo has always had to fight for his right to do things. Now he has taken that sense of “fight” to the wrestling mat at Christiansburg High School. The 5-5, 106 pound sophomore claimed a regional championship last week and will be one of 14 wrestlers who hope to jumpstart a new CHS state title streak at the state meet that ends today, Feb. 22, at the Salem Civic Center.

Last year, New Kent ended Christiansburg’s streak of 17 consecutive state championships. Coach Cliff Warden called his team shell-shocked about the loss, but he hopes things will turn back around this weekend.

“In many ways, losing has been even more motivating,” Warden said.

The Blue Demons take all 14 of their wrestlers to the Class 3 meet, and that includes Policarpo, who marched to a drum of different beat last week at the regionals.

“It felt amazing to take first place last week,” said Policarpo. “It was a blast, and I can’t wait to see where I go as a wrestler over the next few years.”

The youngster had a pin in his opening of the regionals and won the next two on sheer adrenalin and points. So far this season, he has racked up 20 wins including a 2-1 showing at the prestigious Virginia Duals last month in Hampton.

Warden said Policarpo has improved tremendously from the beginning of the season and had a breakout party in winning at the Big Blue Tournament, hosted by CHS.

“He is a competitor and backs it up with grit,” the coach said. “Our staff, Junior and the rest of the team is looking forward to the opportunity that awaits this weekend in Salem.”

Policarpo transferred from Floyd County where last year as a freshman he qualified for the state tournament after finishing as the regional runner up. He took eighth place at the state meet.

His older brother was a three-time state qualifier for Floyd County.

“I came to Christiansburg to wrestle and hopefully be a state champion both as a team and as an individual,” he said earlier this week.

Policarpo is excited about his future in blue and gold. He is hoping to be a part of beginning a new Blue-Demon streak that would stretch for at least another 17 years.