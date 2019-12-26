VT athletes, boys and girls clubs play Santa for 125 children

Virginia Tech Athletics’ Student-Athlete Advisory Committee – better known as SAAC – raised more than $5,000 as part of its Adopt-A-Family initiative that took place over the past month.

SAAC teamed up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia for the charitable fund drive. Committee members and their respective teammates collected donations to buy clothes, toys and other needed items for some 125 children who are members of the Christiansburg Middle School, the Shawsville Middle School, and the Eastern Montgomery Elementary School Boys and Girls Club chapters.

The goal was to help those families enjoy a memorable holiday season.

In 2018, SAAC enlisted Virginia Tech student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the general public to help with the cause and raised more than $3,000. SAAC then used that money to purchase gifts, which members delivered to two designated families.

This year, SAAC wanted to raise $4,000 and easily surpassed that by raising a total of $5,380.48, all of which was used to purchase gifts for the children. The VT women’s golf team raised the most money, followed by the HighTechs and the cheerleaders.

Committee members and their teammates wrapped the gifts for the children and delivered them to the Christiansburg Middle School Boys and Girls Club on Dec. 10. They then delivered another collection to the Shawsville Middle School Boys and Girls Club on Dec. 12. On both visits, they spent time with the children interacting and playing games.

Virginia Tech SAAC is a leadership group consisting of student-athletes encompassing all sports at the university. The Virginia Tech SAAC provides insight into student-athlete college life and its particular challenges and offers input on the rules, regulations and policies that affect student-athletes’ lives. SAAC serves as a conduit of communication among student-athletes, coaches and athletic administrators in an effort to improve the student-athlete experience.

–VT Athletics