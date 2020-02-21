Virginia Tech football dates announced

The Virginia Tech Athletics Department has announced the dates for several promotions for the upcoming 2020 football season:

Hokie Effect – Stripe the Stadium – Penn State (Sept. 12)

Military Appreciation – North Alabama (Sept. 26)

Maroon Effect & Homecoming – Georgia Tech (Oct. 3)

Orange Effect – Boston College (Oct. 22)

Hall of Fame Day – Miami (Nov. 14)

Senior Day – Virginia (Nov. 28)

In partnership with the Student Government Association (SGA), Lane Stadium will be striped in orange and maroon as Penn State makes its initial appearance in Blacksburg on September 12. Similar to Orange and Maroon Effect games in past years and in conjunction with the SGA, official Hokie Effect stripe shirts will be available for purchase at Hokie Shops and Lane Stadium Shops beginning spring game weekend (April 18).

Virginia Tech enters the 2020 season seeking to extend the nation’s longest active bowl streak, which currently stands at 27 and ranks as the third-longest bowl streak in college football history. Head coach Justin Fuente has amassed a 33-20 record in Blacksburg, a record that includes a 2016 ACC Coastal Division crown and four consecutive bowl appearances. Tech is 20-12 against ACC foes under Fuente.

Proceeds from Orange, Maroon and Hokie Effect shirt sales go toward the funding of the Virginia Tech Student Government Association, thus supporting initiatives for the continued improvement of resources for the student body.

Season tickets are on sale now and are the best way to guarantee a spot in Lane Stadium for all seven home games.