Two from Radford High football commit to college ball

By Marty Gordon

Two football players from Radford High School will suit up for Emory and Henry College and Coastal Carolina University this coming fall. Kip Green (6-5, 285) and Justice Marshall (5-8, 160) announced their plans Wednesday as part of the National Signing Day for football.

Marshall will play for Emory and Henry College, and Green will take the field for Coastal Carolina University.

Green (6-5, 285) transferred to Radford from Giles County High School this past year and helped to anchor a line that dominated opponents in another state playoff run.

Marshall (5-8, 180) missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus, suffered during the first scrimmage against Grayson County.

“My rehab is going very well,” Marshall said. “I have finished my physical therapy and am able to run and work out without any pain. I still have to do a lot of work but am ahead of schedule. The recovery has been a long and stressful process, but all in all, I believe it taught me the importance of patience and dedication. I am planning to run track this spring.”

Marshall said there were several reasons he chose E&H. “For one, every time I made a visit to the school everyone was extremely friendly and welcoming. It almost felt like I was already a part of the E&H family just by being on campus,” Marshall said. “The coaches also seem very interested and have made me feel wanted. They weren’t bothered by my knee injury this previous season and have consistently checked up on me to see how rehab is going.”

In 2018, Marshall had 528 yards on 100 carries with five touchdowns along with 19 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he racked up 89 tackles with five sacks.

Emory and Henry’s athletic program is a member of Division III’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference, and the football team is coming off its best season since 2014 after compiling a 7-3 record.

After looking at several schools, Green settled on Coastal Carolina. “After taking in all of my options, Coastal just seemed like the right spot for me,” Green said. “I really like the university, and it sits in a great location. They have a really good staff there that I know will take good care of me. I really just feel like I will fit in very well at Coastal.”.

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers football team plays at the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

In Jamey Chadwell’s first season as head coach, the team finished 5-7 this past year. The school is in Conway, S.C.,, and has a current enrollment 10,641.

Marshall is undecided on a major at E&H, while Green will major in health administration.