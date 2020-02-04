The Super Bowl hype is fading

From the sidelines

By Marty Gordon

The Super Bowl has always been the top of the food chain when it comes to sports, but this year, I think the hype was not as high as in the past. The game was a lull until the final 10 minutes when Patrick Mahomes did put on a show to wake some of us up who were dozing on the couch. But other than those fading minutes, the game was boring.

The television commercials lacked the punch from the past and need to get more creative. Probably the best of 2the bunch belonged to Bill Murray and the kidnapping of the groundhog on the animal’s special day. But it, too, lacked the attention-grabbing pizzazz of some past commercials. On top of it all, a lot of those fans watching the game probably have never seen the movie “Groundhog Day.” Something they might want to spend a weekend doing some time in the future.

There were also several references to past television shows that many fans again have probably never seen.

Where were the crazy monkeys driving cars? Instead we got a “ghost” parking job from three unfamiliar actors. I was really confused with the Tide commercial as to whether it was recreating “Forrest Gump” or the romantic movie from the Bayou. Again, either way, I think many fans didn’t get it.

Right behind Murray’s commercial was the Doritos western dance-off. We can always count on the company to surprise, but still it was no number 10.

The dog that survived cancer was a heart-pulling commercial that should have been shown more than once.

Now, let’s talk about the halftime show. I know everyone was waiting for a wardrobe malfunction with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. But it did not happen. There was plenty of hot action with butt thrusting movement, and like many onlookers I was starting to wonder if Lopez was recreating a scene from her recent movie that was based in a strip club. She even provided us with some pole dancing.

On a scale of 1-10, I would give it a 7 just because I was wondering what was going to happen next. In addition, the music was nothing for me to write about as I couldn’t understand a word they were singing. The music was for their own benefit so they had something to thrust about to.

I will salute the NFL for the brief opening before the game when they saluted our military and no player took a knee. I think that was very important for the 49ers because of the past that still lingers with the franchise.

On a side note, it was interesting to find out during the ball game that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ father had a connection to Southwest Virginia. He once played baseball in the Appalachian League for the Elizabethton Twins and graced the fields in Wytheville and Pulaski.

But for the Super Bowl to regain its top spot ever again, the NFL must do a better job of putting a product on TV we really want to watch. Maybe we need the New England Patriots to make another run for the trophy.