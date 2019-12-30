Sports briefs

C’burg gymnast Worley excels on floor

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats kicked off the 2020 gymnastics season with their annual Blue/White Meet on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum. Freshman Raena Worley from Christiansburg scored a team-best 9.900 on her floor routine.

Overall, Kentucky finished with seven scores of 9.900 or better among its 14 competitors and 14 scores of at least 9.850.

E&H Wasps to Big Apple

The Emory & Henry College men’s basketball team has announced an agreement that will send the team to Brooklyn, N.Y., to compete in a game at Barclays Center, the home of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season.

The Wasps will fly to New York City for the event. Their opponent and the game date will be announced at a later time. That same evening, the team will be guests of the Brooklyn Nets, led by NBA stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, for a regular season contest.

Pinstripe Pals Kids Club back for 2020

The Pulaski Yankees have announced that the Pinstripe Pals Kids Club presented by the Community Health Center of the New River Valley will return for the 2020 season. Parents and guardians may now enroll children 12 and under in the Kids Club.

Membership in the Pinstripe Pals Kids Club offers children a great way to experience Yankees baseball at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park in 2020. Membership is just $15 and includes a free ticket to each of the five Monday night regular season Yankees home games in 2020, an exclusive kids’ club gift and an official Pinstripe Pals membership card. Parental permission is required to register, which may be done by visiting pulaskiyankees.net.

Cristello added to Hokies staff

Head coach Justin Fuente announced Friday that Kevin Cristello is joining the Hokies as Assistant Athletics Director: Chief of Staff and Football Operations. Cristello joins the Hokies from Coastal Carolina where he spent the past season as Chief of Staff/Director of Football Operations. He began his tenure with the Chanticleers as Director of Football Administration/Recruiting in 2018.

Cristello previously served as Assistant Director of Football Operations at Nebraska (2017) and Director of Football Operations at Eastern Kentucky (2011-16). A collegiate defensive end at Morehead State (2001-05), he served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater (2006-07) before serving in a number of roles at Kentucky Christian University beginning in 2008. That tenure concluded with a stint as interim head coach/defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in 2010. He also served as defensive line coach, video coordinator and academic coordinator during his time at Kentucky Christian.