Sports briefs:

VT’s Webb makes Olympic swim cut

Virginia Tech swimming wrapped up the third day of competition at both the Toyota U.S. Open and the European Short Course Championship with freshman Forest Webb hitting the U.S. trial cut in the 100 backstroke.

Webb finished 26th in the morning prelim session of the 100 backstroke (LCM) to qualify for the finals. In the evening, Webb took 22nd with a time of 56.53, shaving two-tenths off his time to hit the Olympic trial cut.

Hokies alum Norbert Szabo also qualified for the finals after placing 27th (1:51.04) during the prelims of the 200 freestyle, but did not swim in the finals.

Tech opened the day with the 400 IM where Brooke Travis competed, finishing with a 5:051.12 (71st). In the 100 butterfly, Kayla Parcell finished 60th with a time of 1:01.83 while Joelle Vereb turned in a time of 1:03.27 (101st).

In the 200 free, Reka Gyorgy, who is competing unattached, placed 44th with a 2:03.33. Loulou Vos came in with a time of 2:05.78 (83rd). Ryan Vipavetz posted a time of 1:54.31 to finished 73rd on the men’s side.

Hokies freshman AJ Pouch finished 45th in the 100 breaststroke with a mark of 1:03.76 while Julia Smith had a 1:13.94 (89th) on the women’s side. Sarah Shackelford rounded out the prelims with a 1:04.84 (100th) in the 100 backstroke.

Four Hokies on All-Freshmen squad

Four Virginia Tech football student-athletes were selected to the All-Freshman Team of the Year by PFF College. The group was headlined by wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, who was tabbed as a first-team selection as a punt returner. Center Bryan Hudson and defensive tackle Norell Pollard earned second-team accolades, and guard Doug Nester was an honorable mention pick.

Utilizing play-by-play grades of every player on every play of every game, the PFF All-Freshman Team takes into account every player’s actions on the field on Saturdays and uses a wealth of signature statistics to determine the list.

VT lacrosse team signs goalie

The Virginia Tech lacrosse program announced the signing of former Towson goalie Angie Benson Friday afternoon. She comes to the Hokies after a two-year stint with the Tigers (2016 and 2017) and some time away from the game.

Benson was a two-year starter for Towson who went 28-11 in her two seasons with the team. In 2016, Benson helped the Tigers win the Colonial Athletic Conference championship and advance to the Round of 16 in the NCAA’s.

For her career, she has an 8.06 goals-against average, while compiling more than 224 saves on 667 shots faced. The Palm City, Fla., native had a 46% save percentage and was among the nation’s top 20 goalies.

Her 6.93 goals against average in 2016 was the fifth best in the nation.

Duke wrestling tickets on sale

Tickets for Tech’s Feb.-8 dual wrestling meet against ACC-foe Duke in the Moss Arts Center are now on sale.

Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased online on the Moss Arts Center website. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $15 the day of the dual, but availability is not guaranteed. Boxes are available for $140 and can be purchased by calling the Moss Arts Center at 231-5300. Student tickets will be free but quantity is limited.

Four Hokies wrestlers place at Patriots Open

While eight Hokies were busy in Las Vegas at the Cliff Keen Invitational, 13 more were competing at the ARMS Software/GMU Patriots Open in Northern Virginia Saturday. Four from the Tech contingent placed in the top six of their weight class.

Freshman Sam Latona won the title in the 125-pound division with a perfect 4-0 record. This is the second tournament Latona has won this season after claiming first place at the 2019 Southeast Open in Roanoke. Latona also placed third at the 2019 Wolfpack Open.

Hunter Graf and Bryce Andonian placed fifth while Cody Howard took home sixth place at the tournament. Graf, also from the 125-pound class, went 4-1 and won his fifth-place match 4-2. At 149 pounds, Andonian went 5-1 and won his fifth-place match by a 12-4 major decision. Howard went 3-2 in the 197-pound division, including two wins by tech fall.

CHS alum sixth at Concord track meet

The Concord University men’s track and field team got off to an impressive start for the 2019-20 indoor season with several key performances at the Bast-Cregger Invite hosted by Roanoke College.

The Mountain Lions put two athletes in the top 12 of the 3,000-meter run. Freshman Nate Leichner of Christiansburg opened up his collegiate career with a time of 9:18.99 and a sixth-place showing.

Concord put four athletes in the top 15 of the mile run including three in the top seven.