RU women roll to second Big South win

The Radford University Highlanders scored a season-high for points in an easy 72-35 romp over Charleston Southern this past weekend. The win upped their conference record to 2-0 and their season record to 4-7.

This win gives Head Coach Mike McGuire‘s team their largest margin of victory this season. The Highlanders had three players in double digits. Amele Ngwafang tied her career and season high with 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Sydney Nunley notched a season high with 15 points and tied her season high with 11 boards. Khiana Johnson scored 11 points.

Setting the tone early was Ngwafang who went to work on the low block, notching a layup in the paint. These were the first points of the day by either team. In the second quarter, Radford’s 13-0 scoring run went unanswered until the five-minute mark. A layup and a made free throw by Nunley closed out the half for the Highlanders.

At the break, Radford as a team had already tallied a pair of season highs. Their 36 points was a second record as was the 24-point halftime lead at 36-12. Ngwafang was 6-for-6 from the floor and already had 12 points and six rebounds.

Nunley wasn’t far behind with 11 points and seven boards. Khiana Johnson contributed five points in addition, and Bryonna McClean and Aiden Rainford combined to score eight points in the first half. The Highlanders shot at 45.7 percent while the defense held the Buccaneers to only 15.2 percent shooting.

Johnson wasted no time and commenced the third quarter with her fastbreak layup. Radford distributed the ball unequivocally well during this stanza, getting a total of seven different players involved in the scoring. With five seconds remaining on the shot clock, Tina Lindenfeld’s jumper increased the lead to 37 heading into the final quarter of play.

Nine of the 11 players who played in the second half scored for the Highlanders.

The Highlanders forced nine Buccaneer turnovers and scored four points off those miscues. Radford was in control the whole game except for a brief tied score for 2:22.

To build off of the aforementioned Highlander defense, they were able to post eight blocks in the game. This outing ties their season high, which came at Morehead State. Hosting the Radford block party was Aiden Rainford, Khiana Johnson, and Nunley who all finished with two each. Makaila Wilson and Taiye Johnson joined in and rejected one shot each. This is Taiye. Johnson’s first block of her career with Nunley enjoying back-to-back two-block games.

The last time this duo of Ngwafang and Nunley had double-doubles in the same game was at South Carolina State. Both shot efficiently during the game, going for a combined 13-for-17 from the floor and 4-for-8 from the charity stripe.

“We took a good step forward today,” said head coach McGuire. “Today was a well-rounded team effort and one that we needed. Our team needed to see what that would look and feel like. We had a good first week of conference play, and it was necessary as we head into an important three game week.”

This was an overall team effort as the reserves produced 29 points, tying their season high. The Radford women displayed their speed in this matchup, racing downcourt for a 15 fast-break points.

–RU Athletics