Radford’s Phillips to commit to University of Charleston

By Marty Gordon

Connor Phillips, a high school pitcher from Radford High School, is scheduled to sign a letter of intent on December 3 to continue his playing career at the University of Charleston.

Phillips said there were many reasons he chose UC. “As soon as I met the coaches, I instantly knew that this school’s program was far different than any other,” Phillips said. “The type of environment that the coaches and players put out was not only a place for winners but ultimately a place that shows true compassion for the game and a fire to drive athletes to be the best player and person they can be on and off the field.”

Charleston was the 2019 & 2018 Mountain East Conference champion as well as the 2019 Atlantic Region Champ. Located in Charleston, W.Va., the school participates in NCAA Division II collegiate athletics and will graduate 11 seniors this year from the current roster.

Andrew Wright, a 14-year college baseball coaching veteran, enters his fourth year as the head coach of the Golden Eagles, after guiding the program to a record-breaking year in 2018. The Golden Eagles recorded a program record 36 wins.

Charleston has an enrollment of 1,733 students and also has campuses in Beckley, W.Va., and Martinsburg, W.Va. They are known as UC-Beckley and UC-Martinsburg, respectively.

Phillips missed most of the 2019 high school season because he had tendinitis in a bicep for eight months.

He currently plays travel ball for the Evoshield Canes and has also played for the Richmond Braves, the Prospect Nationals out of Texas and Trosky Baseball out of California.

“Being a part of these elite national programs has allowed me the opportunity to travel to a wide variety of college campuses on the east coast and meet numerous coaches, players and scouts along the way,” Phillips said. “These experiences have definitely helped shape my decision to attend Charleston.”

Phillips’ accomplishments include: 2019 Pre-Season Underclass All-American: Rawlings/Perfect Game; 2018 Pre-Season Underclass All-American: Rawlings/Perfect Game; 2017 All-Tournament Team Pitcher: Rawlings Perfect Game; 16U National Championship, 2017 All-Tournament Team Pitcher: Perfect Game 16U World Series, 2017 All-Tournament Team Pitcher: Perfect Game 15U National Championship; and 2019 NRV Scholar-Athlete of the Month.

His long-term goal on the diamond is to make it to the major leagues. At UC, Phillips plans to major in business.